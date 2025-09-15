CBSE Outlines Conditions For Students To Appear In Exams
The CBSE conducts Class X and Class XI examinations and has laid out essential conditions for students to appear for it
Published : September 15, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) on Monday outlined essential conditions which are required for the students to appear in the examinations conducted by it.
In a public notice issued, the CBSE said, "In the country, there are two National School Boards under the Ministry of Education, Government of India ie. CBSE and NIOS. CBSE is offering education through face to face mode while NIOS is offring education through Open and Distance Education Mode."
The CBSE then listed out the essential requirements for appearing in the Board examinations conducted by the CBSE
- Class X and Class XI are two years programme comprising of Class IX and Class X and Class XI and Class XII respectively. Accordingly, al subjects should have studied for 2 years by a student to become eligible for appearing in the examinations.
- It is mandatory for the students to have minimum 75% attendance.
- In all the subjects offered by the CBSE, internal assessment is a compulsory integral part of the assessment as per National Education Policy-2020. It is a 2 year long process. If a student does not attend school, his/her internal assessment cannot be done. In the absence of performance in internal assessment, a student's result cannot be declared. Such students even if they are regular students will be placed in Essential Repeat Category.
- CBSE offers additional subjects in Class X and Class XI. In Class X, students can offer 2 subjects in addition to compulsory 5 subjects and in Class XI, only one additional subject can 'be offered. Students offering additional subjects will study the additional subject for 2 years.
- Even in affiliated schools, if a school has not taken permission from CBSE to offer any subject and they do not have teachers, labs etc., their students are not allowed to offer such subjects as main or additional subjects.
- If a regular student has offered additional subject(s) in previous years and has been placed either in "Compartment" or "Essential Repeat" category, they can appear as a private candidate uander compartment or Essential Repeat Category.
- A student who is not meeting the above conditions is not eligible for examinations in additional subjects in Board examinations as a private candidate.