CBSE Outlines Conditions For Students To Appear In Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) on Monday outlined essential conditions which are required for the students to appear in the examinations conducted by it.

In a public notice issued, the CBSE said, "In the country, there are two National School Boards under the Ministry of Education, Government of India ie. CBSE and NIOS. CBSE is offering education through face to face mode while NIOS is offring education through Open and Distance Education Mode."