CBSE Notifies Affiliation Bylaws For Branch School

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified new affiliation bylaws (Branch School) for 2025 which says the board may establish a branch school under the same name and affiliation number.

According to the notification, this applies to the schools which are affiliated with CBSE and are located in the areas or cities where relaxed land norms are applicable on land requirements for setting up schools under Chapter 3 of affiliation bylaws.

However, the schools have to set up separate resources in terms of physical and academic infrastructure, teaching and supporting staff as per the provisions laid down in the bylaws for running classes from Bal-Vatika to Class V.

"The school can apply for the establishment of branch schools w.e.f the academic session 2026-27 on SARAS 6.0 Portal," the notification states.

"These bylaws may be called the affiliation bylaws (Branch School)-2025 of Central Board of Secondary Education, and these shall be effective from the date of notification by the CBSE," it mentions.

For a branch of the main school under the same affiliation number, name and the same school management, running classes from Bal-Vatika I, II and III to Class V, the management and the ownership of both Branches will be the same.

Both the branches will be run by the same society, trust and Section 8 company which has established the main school. Both the main and the branch schools shall share the same administrative and academic practice, the notification mentioned.

"Both the branches shall separately maintain essential documents like recognition, UDIE+, land certificate, fire safety certificate, building safety certificate and water and sanitation certificate. The NOC of the main school shall also be applicable for the branch school," it said.