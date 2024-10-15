CBSE Mandates 75% Attendance For Class 10, 12 Board Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has implemented a strict attendance policy for students taking the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. As per the new directive, students must have a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible for these important exams.

In a recent circular addressed to school principals, the CBSE emphasised that schools play a crucial role in the development of students beyond academics. They provide an environment that fosters extracurricular activities, character-building, teamwork, and inclusivity. Regular attendance is considered essential to ensure that students benefit fully from this learning environment. It added that the CBSE’s Examination Bye-Laws, particularly Rules 13 and 14, emphasise the 75% attendance requirement, which schools must strictly follow.

The attendance requirement is 75%, but students dealing with exceptional circumstances can have a 25% relaxation. These circumstances include serious medical conditions, participation in national or international sports events, or other emergencies. However, students must provide proper documentation, like medical certificates or authorization letters from relevant sports authorities, to justify their absence.

By reiterating the 75% attendance rule, CBSE aims to promote not only academic achievement but also the overall development of students as responsible, well-rounded individuals. The board stresses that regular school attendance is integral to this objective. By fostering a consistent learning environment, students are better equipped to engage in both academic and extracurricular activities, which are crucial for their personal growth and future success.