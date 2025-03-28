ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Launches Parenting Calendar For Academic Session 2025-26

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the Parenting Calendar for the Academic Session 2025-26 at its headquarters here. The launch event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh, Secretary Himanshu Gupta, and Controller of Exams Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, around 32,000 principals, teachers, counselors, wellness teachers, parents, and other stakeholders from CBSE-affiliated schools across the country attended the launch online via YouTube.

A Collaborative Effort to Strengthen School-Parent Partnerships

Rahul Singh lauded the collaborative efforts behind the Parenting Calendar, emphasising its role as a guiding resource rather than a prescriptive document. He described it as an essential bridge fostering communication and collaboration between parents and educators.

The four-section framework, designed with grade-specific activities, aligns with the Indian educational context to enhance student well-being. Schools are encouraged to implement it as a flexible template suited to their needs, CBSE said in a media statement.

Himanshu Gupta underscored the need for greater parental involvement in education to bridge gaps in learning. He noted that the Parenting Calendar provides grade-specific activities to foster holistic student development. Stressing that education is a shared responsibility, he urged parents, schools, and students to collaborate, ensuring meaningful student growth.

Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj expressed appreciation for the committee’s efforts, emphasising the importance of integrating the Parenting Calendar into school curricula with active participation from all stakeholders.

Key Features of the Parenting Calendar

Anuradha Joshi, Convener of the Committee, elaborated on the evidence-based approach behind the calendar’s development, noting that survey insights were incorporated to ensure its relevance and practical application. The calendar follows the 4R framework—Relationship Building, Rejoicing, Reflection, and Reinforcement — offering grade-specific activities that foster parent-child engagement and holistic development.

Grade-Specific Activities