CBSE Issues Advisory To Counter Misinformation Of Exam Integrity

Examinees go through question papers after the examination at a centre in Prayagraj. in ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public notice on Monday on misinformation about the integrity of the ongoing Board Examinations for Class X and XII.

"Board examinations for Classes X and XII have commenced and will continue until April 4. The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations," it reads.

It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and X regarding paper leaks or claiming to have access to the question papers for 2025. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents, the Board said.

"CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information. The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the alert reads.