CBSE Issues Advisory To Counter Misinformation Of Exam Integrity

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a public notice on Monday on misinformation about the integrity of the ongoing Board Examinations for Class X and XII.
"Board examinations for Classes X and XII have commenced and will continue until April 4. The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations," it reads.
It has come to the Board's attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and X regarding paper leaks or claiming to have access to the question papers for 2025. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents, the Board said.
"CBSE is actively monitoring and taking action against those responsible for spreading false information. The Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute these offenders. Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE's UNFAIR MEANS rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the alert reads.
The Board has requested parents to advise their children not to engage with or believe in unverified information, as it disrupts the examination process.
"All stakeholders, including students, parents and schools should rely only on official communications from CBSE available on the website (www.cbse.gov.in) and verified public channels for accurate updates," it said.
The public has been advised to be cautious of unverified news during the ongoing examinations and CBSE will pursue legal action against anyone responsible for spreading misinformation to uphold the integrity of the examination process.
Also Read: