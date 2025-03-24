ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Examining Proposal To Allow Use Of Calculator In Class 12 Accounts Exams

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is examining a proposal to allow the use of basic non-programmable calculators in class 12 accountancy exams to ease the cognitive load associated with lengthy calculations, according to board officials.

A panel will be formed to formulate guidelines on their use to ensure uniformity, they added. While CBSE allows students with special needs in both classes 10 and 12 to use calculators, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISEC) allowed class 12 students to use calculators in 2021.

"The board's curriculum committee had proposed that basic, non-programmable calculators be allowed in class 12 accountancy examination, limited to functions necessary for typical financial calculations, such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and percentage calculations," a senior board official said.

"A panel will be formed to provide clear guidelines regarding acceptable calculator models to ensure uniformity and prevent the use of advanced or programmable devices. The curriculum committee has argued that the move will allow students to allocate more time to analytical responses and case study assignments," the official added.

The curriculum committee has also argued that allowing calculators will ease the cognitive load of lengthy calculations and help students by reducing their stress and improving exam performance.