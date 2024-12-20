CBSE Derecognises 24 Schools Nationwide, Files Complaints Against Delhi Schools For Forgery

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken strong disciplinary action against schools failing to meet affiliation standards and engaging in unethical practices. In a major move, the Board derecognised 24 schools across several states for failing to comply with its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, and also initiated legal proceedings against two Delhi-based schools for submitting fake documents.
Derecognition of Schools Across India
The CBSE conducted thorough inspections of the 24 schools, revealing multiple violations of its stringent affiliation requirements. These included substandard infrastructure, unqualified teaching staff, and failure to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students. Despite repeated notices, the schools did not address the issues, forcing the Board to revoke their affiliation.
CBSE derecognized the following schools for issues such as poor infrastructure, unqualified staff, and failure to address repeated notices:
- HOPE HAL FOUNDATION SCHOOL SECT-VI RK PURAM, DELHI
- JAGRITI PUBLIC SCHOOL RATIYA MARG SANGAM VIHAR, DELHI
- OXFORD PUBLIC SCHOOL OPP.BLOCK-4 NEHRU NAGAR, DELHI
- JN INT SCHOOL JAGDAMA COLONY VILL AALI, DELHI
- NAV GIAN DEEP PUBLIC SCHOOL VIJAYA ENCLAVE PALAM ROAD, DELHI
- SD MEMORIAL VIDYA MANDIR MAHAVIR ENCLAVE DWARKA, DELHI
- NAVYUG CONVENT SCHOOL SAINIK ENCL-Z JHARODA, DELHI
- CRDASIS CONVENT SCHOOL NAJAFGARH, DELHI
- NEW KRISHNA MODEL PUBLIC SCHOOL RAWATA, DELHI
- CENTRAL ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, SECT 10 DWARKA DELHI
- DEEN BANDHU PUBLIC SCHOOL, Delhi
- BRAHMA SHAKTI PUBLIC SCHOOL, DELHI
- INDRAPRASTHA CONVENT SCHOOL, DELHI
- RICHMONDO GLOBAL SCHOOL, DELHI
- GLORIOUS PUBLIC SCHOOL, DELHI
- AAKASH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, DELHI
- HOLY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, DELHI
- HOLY WORLD SCHOOL, ARJUN PARK ISHWAR COLONY, NAJAFGARH, DELHI
- SKI CHAITANYA TECHNO SCHOOL, BENGALURU, KARNATAKA
- NARAYANA OLYMPIAD SCHOOL, BENGALURU, KARNATAKA
- RAJ ENGLISH SCHOOL, SHIVPURAVA, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH
- HAPPY MODEL SCHOOL, KURAHUAN 323 CHITTUPUR, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH
- ST KC MEMORIAL ENGLISH SCHOOL, NAVEDA JALHUPUR, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH
- SATYAM INTERNATIONAL BORIYA GAURICHAK, PATNA, BIHAR
- EKLAVYA EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX PALANGA, PATNA, BIHAR NIRMAN HIGH SCHOOL VASTRAPUR DASHKROI, AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT
- THE NEW TUUP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, BHOPAL, AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT
- MODERN EDUCATIONAL ACADEMY, BILASPUR, CHHATTISGARH
INTELLIGENT PUBLIC SCHOOL, BILASPUR, CHHATTISGARH
The Board reiterated that adherence to its guidelines is non-negotiable and essential to ensure the quality of education. Derecognition bars the schools from conducting CBSE board examinations, impacting their credibility and standing.
Fake Documents Submitted by Delhi Schools
Earlier, in a related development, CBSE unearthed a shocking case of forgery involving two Delhi schools, Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura Main Road, Burari, and Sat Saheb Public School, C-Block, Som Bazar, Nanhey Park, Uttam Nagar. Both institutions were found to have submitted fake land certificates as part of their application for CBSE affiliation.
CBSE’s rigorous document verification process revealed that the land certificates provided by the schools were not issued by the concerned authorities. The discovery prompted the Board to file formal complaints with the Preet Vihar Police Station, calling for legal action against the schools.
This is not the first time CBSE has acted against such malpractices. The Board has consistently emphasized the importance of transparency and compliance in its affiliation process to uphold the integrity of its network of schools.
Ensuring Quality and Accountability
CBSE’s actions highlight its zero-tolerance policy toward non-compliance and unethical behaviour. Schools that fail to meet the mandatory requirements or resort to fraudulent practices face severe consequences, including legal prosecution and permanent blacklisting.
The Board has urged schools applying for affiliation to meticulously follow the guidelines laid down in the Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018. Institutions must provide authentic documents, maintain adequate infrastructure, and ensure student safety to meet CBSE’s standards.
A Step Toward Reform
These measures underline CBSE’s commitment to maintaining high educational standards and ensuring that affiliated schools provide a safe, supportive, and effective learning environment. By taking strict action against violators, the Board sends a strong message to educational institutions across the country about the importance of compliance and accountability.
As CBSE continues its drive for reform and quality assurance, these recent actions serve as a warning and a reminder to schools about the importance of adhering to ethical practices and regulatory norms.