ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Derecognises 24 Schools Nationwide, Files Complaints Against Delhi Schools For Forgery

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken strong disciplinary action against schools failing to meet affiliation standards and engaging in unethical practices. In a major move, the Board derecognised 24 schools across several states for failing to comply with its Affiliation Bye-Laws, 2018, and also initiated legal proceedings against two Delhi-based schools for submitting fake documents.

Derecognition of Schools Across India

The CBSE conducted thorough inspections of the 24 schools, revealing multiple violations of its stringent affiliation requirements. These included substandard infrastructure, unqualified teaching staff, and failure to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students. Despite repeated notices, the schools did not address the issues, forcing the Board to revoke their affiliation.

CBSE derecognized the following schools for issues such as poor infrastructure, unqualified staff, and failure to address repeated notices:

HOPE HAL FOUNDATION SCHOOL SECT-VI RK PURAM, DELHI

JAGRITI PUBLIC SCHOOL RATIYA MARG SANGAM VIHAR, DELHI

OXFORD PUBLIC SCHOOL OPP.BLOCK-4 NEHRU NAGAR, DELHI

JN INT SCHOOL JAGDAMA COLONY VILL AALI, DELHI

NAV GIAN DEEP PUBLIC SCHOOL VIJAYA ENCLAVE PALAM ROAD, DELHI

SD MEMORIAL VIDYA MANDIR MAHAVIR ENCLAVE DWARKA, DELHI

NAVYUG CONVENT SCHOOL SAINIK ENCL-Z JHARODA, DELHI

CRDASIS CONVENT SCHOOL NAJAFGARH, DELHI

NEW KRISHNA MODEL PUBLIC SCHOOL RAWATA, DELHI

CENTRAL ACADEMY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, SECT 10 DWARKA DELHI

DEEN BANDHU PUBLIC SCHOOL, Delhi

BRAHMA SHAKTI PUBLIC SCHOOL, DELHI

INDRAPRASTHA CONVENT SCHOOL, DELHI

RICHMONDO GLOBAL SCHOOL, DELHI

GLORIOUS PUBLIC SCHOOL, DELHI

AAKASH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, DELHI

HOLY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, DELHI

HOLY WORLD SCHOOL, ARJUN PARK ISHWAR COLONY, NAJAFGARH, DELHI

SKI CHAITANYA TECHNO SCHOOL, BENGALURU, KARNATAKA

NARAYANA OLYMPIAD SCHOOL, BENGALURU, KARNATAKA

RAJ ENGLISH SCHOOL, SHIVPURAVA, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH

HAPPY MODEL SCHOOL, KURAHUAN 323 CHITTUPUR, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH

ST KC MEMORIAL ENGLISH SCHOOL, NAVEDA JALHUPUR, VARANASI, UTTAR PRADESH

SATYAM INTERNATIONAL BORIYA GAURICHAK, PATNA, BIHAR

EKLAVYA EDUCATIONAL COMPLEX PALANGA, PATNA, BIHAR NIRMAN HIGH SCHOOL VASTRAPUR DASHKROI, AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT

THE NEW TUUP INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, BHOPAL, AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT

MODERN EDUCATIONAL ACADEMY, BILASPUR, CHHATTISGARH

INTELLIGENT PUBLIC SCHOOL, BILASPUR, CHHATTISGARH

The Board reiterated that adherence to its guidelines is non-negotiable and essential to ensure the quality of education. Derecognition bars the schools from conducting CBSE board examinations, impacting their credibility and standing.

Fake Documents Submitted by Delhi Schools

Earlier, in a related development, CBSE unearthed a shocking case of forgery involving two Delhi schools, Manava Bhawna Public School, Nathupura Main Road, Burari, and Sat Saheb Public School, C-Block, Som Bazar, Nanhey Park, Uttam Nagar. Both institutions were found to have submitted fake land certificates as part of their application for CBSE affiliation.