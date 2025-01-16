CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspections In 29 Schools Across 5 States, 1 UT; Issues Show-Cause Notices For Affiliation Violations

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections in 29 schools across five states and one Union Territory on December 18 and 19, 2024. The inspections, aimed at ensuring adherence to CBSE affiliation bylaws, uncovered multiple violations across schools in Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The inspections, carried out in Delhi on December 18 and in the other regions on December 19, revealed serious breaches in compliance with academic and infrastructural guidelines.
Key Violations include
Enrollment Irregularities: Schools were found enrolling students beyond actual attendance records, effectively supporting “non-attending” enrollments.
Non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Standards: Schools were found lacking qualified staff, adequate infrastructure and adherence to CBSE norms.
Show-Cause Notices Issued
CBSE has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved, providing detailed inspection reports and directing them to submit responses within 30 days. Non-compliance may lead to severe actions, including de-recognition.
Schools Under Scrutiny
Among the schools inspected, the following institutions were highlighted for major violations.
Delhi: Hope Hall Foundation School, RK Puram
Jagriti Public School, Ratiya Marg, Sangam Vihar
Oxford Public School, Opp Block-4, Nehru Nagar
JN International School, Jagdama Colony, Village Aali
Nav Gian Deep Public School, Vijaya Enclave, Palam Road
SD Memorial Vidya Mandir, Mahavir Enclave, Dwarka
Navyug Convent School, Sainik Enclave-2, Jharoda
CR Oasis Convent School, Najafgarh
New Krishna Model Public School, Rawata
Central Academy International School, Sector 10, Dwarka
Deen Bandhu Public School
Brahma Shakti Public School
Indraprastha Convent School
Richmond Global School
Glorious Public School
Aakash International School
Holy International School
Holy World School, Arjun Park, Ishwar Colony, Najafgarh
Karnataka: Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Bengaluru
Narayana Olympiad School, Bengaluru
Uttar Pradesh: Raj English School, Shivpurava, Varanasi
Happy Model School, Chittupur, Varanasi
St KC Memorial English School, Jalhupur, Varanasi
Bihar: Satyam International School, Patna
Eklavya Educational Complex, Patna
Gujarat: Nirman High School, Ahmedabad
The New Tulip International School, Ahmedabad
Chhattisgarh: Modern Educational Academy, Bilaspur
Intelligent Public School, Bilaspur
The board plans to intensify its monitoring processes and take stringent actions against non-compliance to ensure transparency and quality in education.
These inspections reaffirm CBSE’s determination to uphold its affiliation bye-laws and ensure that affiliated schools meet the required benchmarks for academic and infrastructural excellence.