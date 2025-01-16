ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspections In 29 Schools Across 5 States, 1 UT; Issues Show-Cause Notices For Affiliation Violations

CBSE's surprise inspections of 29 schools across six regions revealed affiliation violations, including enrollment irregularities and non-compliance with standards, resulting in show-cause notices.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections in 29 schools across five states and one Union Territory on December 18 and 19, 2024.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 9:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted surprise inspections in 29 schools across five states and one Union Territory on December 18 and 19, 2024. The inspections, aimed at ensuring adherence to CBSE affiliation bylaws, uncovered multiple violations across schools in Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and Ahmedabad (Gujarat). The inspections, carried out in Delhi on December 18 and in the other regions on December 19, revealed serious breaches in compliance with academic and infrastructural guidelines.

Key Violations include

Enrollment Irregularities: Schools were found enrolling students beyond actual attendance records, effectively supporting “non-attending” enrollments.

Non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Standards: Schools were found lacking qualified staff, adequate infrastructure and adherence to CBSE norms.

Show-Cause Notices Issued

CBSE has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved, providing detailed inspection reports and directing them to submit responses within 30 days. Non-compliance may lead to severe actions, including de-recognition.

Schools Under Scrutiny

Among the schools inspected, the following institutions were highlighted for major violations.

Delhi: Hope Hall Foundation School, RK Puram

Jagriti Public School, Ratiya Marg, Sangam Vihar

Oxford Public School, Opp Block-4, Nehru Nagar

JN International School, Jagdama Colony, Village Aali

Nav Gian Deep Public School, Vijaya Enclave, Palam Road

SD Memorial Vidya Mandir, Mahavir Enclave, Dwarka

Navyug Convent School, Sainik Enclave-2, Jharoda

CR Oasis Convent School, Najafgarh

New Krishna Model Public School, Rawata

Central Academy International School, Sector 10, Dwarka

Deen Bandhu Public School

Brahma Shakti Public School

Indraprastha Convent School

Richmond Global School

Glorious Public School

Aakash International School

Holy International School

Holy World School, Arjun Park, Ishwar Colony, Najafgarh

Karnataka: Sri Chaitanya Techno School, Bengaluru

Narayana Olympiad School, Bengaluru

Uttar Pradesh: Raj English School, Shivpurava, Varanasi

Happy Model School, Chittupur, Varanasi

St KC Memorial English School, Jalhupur, Varanasi

Bihar: Satyam International School, Patna

Eklavya Educational Complex, Patna

Gujarat: Nirman High School, Ahmedabad

The New Tulip International School, Ahmedabad

Chhattisgarh: Modern Educational Academy, Bilaspur

Intelligent Public School, Bilaspur

The board plans to intensify its monitoring processes and take stringent actions against non-compliance to ensure transparency and quality in education.

These inspections reaffirm CBSE’s determination to uphold its affiliation bye-laws and ensure that affiliated schools meet the required benchmarks for academic and infrastructural excellence.

