CBSE Class 12 Results Today; How To Check Score, Pass Percentage

According to the CBSE data, 1704367 students had registered for the exam of whom 1692794 appeared in the exam while 1496307 passed it.

Students at the examination centre after appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th exams, in Prayagraj (ANI)
Published : May 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is declaring the results of the class 12 annual examination on Tuesday May 13, the board said.

In a statement issued in this regard, the board said that the Class 12 annual exam session 2024-25 is ready for declaration today forenoon.

According to the CBSE, a total of 1704367 students had registered for the exam of whom 1692794 appeared in the exam. A total of 1496307 students have passed the exam with a pass percentage of 88.39 percent. The pass percentage has improved by .41 percent as compared to last year as per the CBSE.

How To Check Class 12 Results

As per a communique issued by the Controller of Examinations at CBSE, the board is hosting the class 12 results on the Internet with the technical collaboration of NIC and National e-governance division (NeGD). The results can be accessed at the following websites:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

https://www.results.nic.in/

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

https"//umag.gov.in/

TAGGED:

Fearless In The Face Of Fangs, Snake Girl Of Odisha Niharika Protects Reptiles, Trains Rescuers & Saves Lives

Operation Sindoor: ‘A Seminal Moment In Indian Statecraft’, Says Raj Shukla

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Even In Death, Their Umbilical Bond Endured: Poonch Twins Zoya And Zain Killed In Pakistani Shelling, Father Battles For Life

