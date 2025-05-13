CBSE Class 12 Results Today; How To Check Score, Pass Percentage

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is declaring the results of the class 12 annual examination on Tuesday May 13, the board said.
In a statement issued in this regard, the board said that the Class 12 annual exam session 2024-25 is ready for declaration today forenoon.
According to the CBSE, a total of 1704367 students had registered for the exam of whom 1692794 appeared in the exam. A total of 1496307 students have passed the exam with a pass percentage of 88.39 percent. The pass percentage has improved by .41 percent as compared to last year as per the CBSE.
How To Check Class 12 Results
As per a communique issued by the Controller of Examinations at CBSE, the board is hosting the class 12 results on the Internet with the technical collaboration of NIC and National e-governance division (NeGD). The results can be accessed at the following websites:
https://www.cbse.gov.in/
https://www.results.nic.in/
https://results.digilocker.gov.in/
https"//umag.gov.in/
