CBSE Class 12 Results Today; How To Check Score, Pass Percentage

Students at the examination centre after appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th exams, in Prayagraj ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is declaring the results of the class 12 annual examination on Tuesday May 13, the board said.

In a statement issued in this regard, the board said that the Class 12 annual exam session 2024-25 is ready for declaration today forenoon.

According to the CBSE, a total of 1704367 students had registered for the exam of whom 1692794 appeared in the exam. A total of 1496307 students have passed the exam with a pass percentage of 88.39 percent. The pass percentage has improved by .41 percent as compared to last year as per the CBSE.

How To Check Class 12 Results

As per a communique issued by the Controller of Examinations at CBSE, the board is hosting the class 12 results on the Internet with the technical collaboration of NIC and National e-governance division (NeGD). The results can be accessed at the following websites: