ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams Begin, Over 42 Lakh Students Set To Appear At 7,800 Centres

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for Classes 10 and 12 began on Saturday with over 42 lakh students set to appear for them at over 7,800 centres across the country and abroad.

According to board officials, a total of 24.12 lakh Class 10 students will appear for exams in 84 subjects, while over 17.88 lakh students will appear for Class 12 exams across 120 subjects. The exams are scheduled at 7,842 centres in India and 26 centres abroad.

On the first day of the CBSE Board exams, Class 10 students appeared for English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) papers, while Class 12 students appeared for the Entrepreneurship exam. The Class 10 exams are scheduled to end on March 18 while Class 12 board exams will conclude on April 4.