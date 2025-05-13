ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Class 10 Results: Over 93 Pc Students Pass Exam, Girls Outperform Boys By Over 2 Pc Points

Over 1.99 lakh candidates scored above 90 per cent marks in CBSE class 10 results announced today, while 45,516 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

Representational Picture
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

New Delhi: More than 93 per cent of students have cleared the CBSE class 10 board exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, with girls outperforming boys by over two percentage points, according to Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. This year, 93.66 per cent of candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year's pass percentage of 93.60 per cent.

While 95 per cent of the girls have cleared the exam, it was 92.63 per cent for the boys. For transgender candidates, the pass percentage was 95 per cent against last year's 91.30 per cent. Over 1.99 lakh candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks, while 45,516 candidates have scored above 95 per cent. More than 1.41 lakh candidates have been placed for compartment exams. A total of 23,71,939 candidates had appeared for the CBSE class 10 board exams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated CBSE Class 10 and 12 students on the announcement of their board exam results and said one exam cannot define them, and their strengths go far beyond the marksheet.

"Heartiest congratulations to everyone who has cleared the CBSE Class XII and X examinations! This is the outcome of your determination, discipline and hard work. Today is also a day to acknowledge the role played by parents, teachers and all others who have contributed to this feat.

"Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead! To those who feel slightly dejected at their scores, I want to tell them: one exam can never define you. Your journey is much bigger, and your strengths go far beyond the mark sheet. Stay confident, stay curious because great things await," PM said in a post on X.

