Kota: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has expressed concern over the rapidly increasing diabetes among schoolchildren and asked the schools to set up 'Sugar Boards' to educate students over the risks of excessive sugar intake.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, May 14, the CBSE has directed that the Sugar Boards should provide essential information, including the recommended daily sugar intake, the sugar content in commonly consumed foods (unhealthy meals such as junk food, cold drinks, etc.), health risks associated with high sugar consumption, and healthier dietary alternatives.

CBSE Asks Schools To Establish 'Sugar Boards' To Curb Rising Diabetes Among Children (CBSE)

“This will educate students about informed food choices and promote long-term health benefits among students,” the board said. It has also directed the institutions to organize awareness seminars and workshops in this regard.

The CBSE said that over the past decade, there had been a “significant increase in Type 2 diabetes among children, a condition once primarily seen in adults”.

“This alarming trend is largely attributed to high sugar intake, often due to the easy availability of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods within school environments. The excessive consumption of sugar not only increases the risk of diabetes but also contributes to obesity, dental problems, and other metabolic disorders, ultimately impacting children’s long-term health and academic performance,” it said.

The CBSE, while citing studies, said that sugar constitutes 13% of daily calorie intake for children aged 4 to 10 years, and 15% for those aged 11 to 18 years, substantially exceeding the recommended limit of 5%.

“The proliferation of sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods, often readily available in school environments, contributes significantly to this excessive intake,” it added.

Significantly, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), a statutory body formed under section (3) of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 (No.4 of 2006), has been formed to ensure that rights of the children are protected especially those who are most vulnerable and marginalized.