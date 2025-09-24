ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Announces Tentative Date Sheets For Class X And XII For 2026

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the Class X and XII board examinations to be held in 2026.

The examinations are scheduled to be conducted between February 17 and July 15, 2026. The exams to be held during this period include:

Main Examinations for Classes X and XII

Examinations for Sports Students (Class XII)

Second Board Examinations (Class X)

Supplementary Examinations (Class XII)

According to CBSE, around 45 lakh students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and 26 countries abroad. Along with the written examinations, activities such as practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be carried out to ensure timely declaration of results.

As per the guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject's exam and is expected to be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class XII Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.