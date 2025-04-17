CBSE Announces STEM Education As Annual Training Theme 2025 To Enhance Educator Competence

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced 'STEM Education' (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as theme for its mandatory annual training for the heads and teachers of its schools, a move aimed at enhancing educator's competence aligned with NEP 2020.
In a press release issued on Thursday, CBSE mentioned that under the annual Continuous Professional Development (CPD) mandate, all teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools must undergo a minimum of 50 hours of training per year, including 25 hours through CBSE or government regional training institutes and remaining 25 hours through in-house or school complex-based training. Of the 50-hour training, focus will be on core values and ethics (12 hours), knowledge and practice (24 hours) and professional growth and development (14 hours), it stated.
This training module is designed to support teachers’ alignment with National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) benchmarks, ensuring quality teaching and improved student outcomes. It also takes into consideration the broad CPD guidelines that acknowledge activities that are academically inclined.
For instance, evaluation duties of teachers for class X and XII board exams, practical exam duty, other tasks like research projects, presentations, participation in CBSE conferences, e-content creation, curriculum review and others have been acknowledged as CPD hours.
Earlier on April 1, the training unit of CBSE had issued two notifications, detailing the mandatory professional development framework for heads of institutions and teachers. The directives reinforce CBSE’s commitment to the implementation of goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The STEM Education theme focuses on empowering teachers with strategies to integrate experiential, inquiry-based and interdisciplinary approaches into classroom practice.
To support this, schools have been urged to organise District Level Deliberations (DLDs) on STEM Education with an aim to create localised learning communities where educators can collaboratively reflect on STEM pedagogy, share best practices and drive grassroots-level innovation. Schools and teachers are strongly encouraged to participate actively in these deliberations to contextualise national goals within local realities.
CBSE has reiterated its commitment to a future-ready education system by empowering educators, strengthening leadership and making learning more meaningful and engaging. Heads of Institutions are expected to act as change leaders, promoting a culture of continuous professional learning and innovation in their schools.