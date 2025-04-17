ETV Bharat / bharat

CBSE Announces STEM Education As Annual Training Theme 2025 To Enhance Educator Competence

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced 'STEM Education' (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) as theme for its mandatory annual training for the heads and teachers of its schools, a move aimed at enhancing educator's competence aligned with NEP 2020.

In a press release issued on Thursday, CBSE mentioned that under the annual Continuous Professional Development (CPD) mandate, all teachers in CBSE-affiliated schools must undergo a minimum of 50 hours of training per year, including 25 hours through CBSE or government regional training institutes and remaining 25 hours through in-house or school complex-based training. Of the 50-hour training, focus will be on core values and ethics (12 hours), knowledge and practice (24 hours) and professional growth and development (14 hours), it stated.

This training module is designed to support teachers’ alignment with National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) benchmarks, ensuring quality teaching and improved student outcomes. It also takes into consideration the broad CPD guidelines that acknowledge activities that are academically inclined.

For instance, evaluation duties of teachers for class X and XII board exams, practical exam duty, other tasks like research projects, presentations, participation in CBSE conferences, e-content creation, curriculum review and others have been acknowledged as CPD hours.