Final Charge Sheet in the Land-for-Job Case in April First Week: CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed the Rouse Avenue Court here that it will file the final charge sheet in the land-for-job case in the first week of April.

During the hearing, advocate DP Singh appearing for CBI, said that the investigation agency will file the final charge sheet in this case in April. Special Judge Vishal Gogane posted the matter for April 2.

The investigating agency had filed the third supplementary charge sheet in this case on March 6. The charge sheet has been filed against three accused -- two candidates - Ashok Kumar, Babita and Bhola Yadav, who was the personal secretary of Lalu Prasad Yadav. On February 27, the CBI informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue court that it would file a concluding charge sheet in the land-for-jobs case within 10 days.

CBI arrested Bhola Yadav and another accused Hridayanand Chaudhary in this case. Bhola Yadav was Lalu Yadav's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) from 2004 to 2009. The alleged scam occurred when Yadav was Railway Minister.

It is alleged that the then Railway Minister, Lalu Yadav was engaged in corruption to obtain Group D substitutes for Indian Railways. It is further alleged that the candidates were instructed to surrender land as payment for employment with Indian Railways.

On October 4, 2023, the court granted bail to Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in this case. In May 2023, the agency raided 17 locations linked to Lalu Yadav's family.

