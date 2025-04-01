ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Urged To Establish State-Of-The-Art Cyber Forensic Labs In Collaboration With Academia

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the lead in building state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories by actively partnering with academic and research institutions.

Vaishnaw focused on the important role played by the CBI over the years in bringing out the truth through in-depth and professional investigation and in bringing criminals to justice through effective prosecution.

Addressing the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI's 62nd Foundation Day held at Bharat Mandapam, Vaishnaw said, "Our academia, our scientists, our researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by investigating agencies, law officers, and government departments to co-develop technological solutions. Law alone will not be sufficient, we need a techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigations."