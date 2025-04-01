ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Urged To Establish State-Of-The-Art Cyber Forensic Labs In Collaboration With Academia

Vaishnaw stressed the need for a techno-legal framework to address emerging new-age crimes and ensure prompt investigation, and bring criminals to justice for effective prosecution

Vaishnaw stressed the need for a techno-legal framework to address emerging new-age crimes and ensure prompt investigation, and bring criminals to justice for effective prosecution
File photo: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 8:24 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the lead in building state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories by actively partnering with academic and research institutions.

Vaishnaw focused on the important role played by the CBI over the years in bringing out the truth through in-depth and professional investigation and in bringing criminals to justice through effective prosecution.

Addressing the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI's 62nd Foundation Day held at Bharat Mandapam, Vaishnaw said, "Our academia, our scientists, our researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by investigating agencies, law officers, and government departments to co-develop technological solutions. Law alone will not be sufficient, we need a techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigations."

The Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of rapid technological evolution, including challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes, and cyber-enabled crimes. Vaishnaw stressed that the future of effective criminal justice lies in combining legal frameworks with technological capability and institutional innovation.

Reflecting on India’s transformative journey over the past decade, Vaishnaw noted the country's rapid economic growth, strong governance, and technological leadership, and highlighted four pillars of growth strategy in the last decade, first, public investment in physical, social and digital infrastructure, second a large number of inclusive growth programs, third a strong focus on manufacturing and innovation and fourth, simplification of legal and compliance structures.

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the lead in building state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories by actively partnering with academic and research institutions.

Vaishnaw focused on the important role played by the CBI over the years in bringing out the truth through in-depth and professional investigation and in bringing criminals to justice through effective prosecution.

Addressing the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI's 62nd Foundation Day held at Bharat Mandapam, Vaishnaw said, "Our academia, our scientists, our researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by investigating agencies, law officers, and government departments to co-develop technological solutions. Law alone will not be sufficient, we need a techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigations."

The Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of rapid technological evolution, including challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes, and cyber-enabled crimes. Vaishnaw stressed that the future of effective criminal justice lies in combining legal frameworks with technological capability and institutional innovation.

Reflecting on India’s transformative journey over the past decade, Vaishnaw noted the country's rapid economic growth, strong governance, and technological leadership, and highlighted four pillars of growth strategy in the last decade, first, public investment in physical, social and digital infrastructure, second a large number of inclusive growth programs, third a strong focus on manufacturing and innovation and fourth, simplification of legal and compliance structures.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBER FORENSIC LABSCBI CYBER FORENSIC LABS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.