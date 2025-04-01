CBI Urged To Establish State-Of-The-Art Cyber Forensic Labs In Collaboration With Academia

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday urged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the lead in building state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratories by actively partnering with academic and research institutions.
Vaishnaw focused on the important role played by the CBI over the years in bringing out the truth through in-depth and professional investigation and in bringing criminals to justice through effective prosecution.
Addressing the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI's 62nd Foundation Day held at Bharat Mandapam, Vaishnaw said, "Our academia, our scientists, our researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by investigating agencies, law officers, and government departments to co-develop technological solutions. Law alone will not be sufficient, we need a techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigations."
The Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of rapid technological evolution, including challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence, Deepfakes, and cyber-enabled crimes. Vaishnaw stressed that the future of effective criminal justice lies in combining legal frameworks with technological capability and institutional innovation.
Reflecting on India’s transformative journey over the past decade, Vaishnaw noted the country's rapid economic growth, strong governance, and technological leadership, and highlighted four pillars of growth strategy in the last decade, first, public investment in physical, social and digital infrastructure, second a large number of inclusive growth programs, third a strong focus on manufacturing and innovation and fourth, simplification of legal and compliance structures.