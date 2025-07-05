ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Unearths Racket On Fake Recognition To Medical Colleges

Indore: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed a mega scam involving fake medical colleges being granted recognition by the Medical Council of India (MCI) after its inspections were paid huge amounts in bribes. After the arrest of six accused, search operations are being carried out in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to nab around 30 others.

The severity of the case can be gauged from the fact that such colleges are churning out doctors by the thousands every year and such students pay crores of rupees for obtaining a degree in medicine.

These medical colleges do not have the necessary educational resources, teaching faculty and hospitals. It goes without saying that such a scam is not possible without the connivance of the officials of the MCI and also Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Among the accused in this scam are Ravi Shankar Maharaj alias Rawat Sarkar, popularly known as Rawatpura Sarkar in Madhya Pradesh and Swami Bhakta Vasal Das Maharaj who can be arrested anytime soon. The CBI is conducting searches at over 40 locations in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Sources said that some of the accused have either gone underground or are trying to avoid arrest through manipulation. The expose has made it clear that not only was the game of distributing degrees through fake recognition going on in the medical colleges for many years, but through this racket, bribes worth billions of rupees have also been misappropriated during the last several years.

Sources said the management of Rawatpura Government Medical College located in Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh had offered a bribe to the team of inspectors to give recognition to the medical college for a positive inspection report. The deal was allegedly brokered by Suresh Bhadoria, the Director of Index Medical College in Indore.

The CBI laid a trap and arrested six persons while the transaction was underway for Rs 55 lakh. Investigations revealed that the bribe demanded by a doctor, who was part of the MCI’s inspection team was delivered at Bengaluru.

According to the FIR, Suresh Singh Bhadauria was instrumental in fraudulently getting the medical colleges recognized and the recognition renewed. In return, he was collecting commission from the concerned medical colleges. He was accompanied by several officers and employees of the Union Health Ministry.

He used to inform the directors of the medical college in question about the officers of the inspection team involved and their arrival schedule. The College authorities used to complete the formalities fraudulently and through Bhadauria, used to pay all the members of the inspection team the bribe they wanted.

Along with him, former University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of Devi Ahilya University DP Singh is also allegedly involved in this racket. He helped in getting recognition for the Rawatpura Government Medical College in Raipur.

This syndicate was allegedly in touch with more than 40 colleges in the country. It is learnt that in exchange for fake recognition of a college, a deal was made for Rs 3 to Rs 5 crores. The money would then be given to everyone playing a part in the nexus.

The 36 accused in the case include

1. Ravi Shankar Maharaj alias Rawatpura Sarkar (heads the Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, Raipur, Chhattisgarh).

2. Atal Kumar Tiwari, Director

3. Atin Kundu, Accountant

4. DP Singh, Chancellor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

5. Randeep Nair, Geetanjali University, Udaipur

6. Mayur Rawal, Majors Technician Solution, New Delhi

7. Laxmi Narayan Chandrakar, Accountant

8. Sanjay Shukla, Rawatpura Government University

9. Dr. Manjappa CN, Mandia University Bengaluru

10. Dr. Satish Kumar MD

11. Dr. Chitra M.S., Member of Inspection Team