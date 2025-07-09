ETV Bharat / bharat

Monika Kapoor, 'Economic Offender' Who Went To US In 1999, Being Brought Back To India Tonight

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in the USA. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken custody of alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor in the USA, officials said on Wednesday. Kapoor, a fugitive for 26 years, is set to be brought to India on Wednesday night by a team of CBI officials.

The central agency has taken Kapoor's custody in the USA and boarded an American Airlines flight to India, which is likely to land on Wednesday night, they said. The United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York had cleared her extradition under the bilateral extradition treaty between India and the USA.

The secretary of state had subsequently issued a surrender warrant after rejecting Kapoor's claims that she would likely be tortured if returned to India, and that her extradition would therefore violate the United Nations Convention Against Torture as implemented by the Foreign Affairs Reform and Restructuring Act of 1998 (FARRA).