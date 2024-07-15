CBI Takes Over Investigation Of Cases In Chhattisgarh PSC Exams During 2020-22

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the cases on allegations of favouritism in selection for the post of Deputy Collectors, Deputy Superintendent of Police(s) and other senior posts by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission during 2020-22 Exam and has conducted searches, CBI officials said on Monday.

The CBI has registered a case on the request of the Chhattisgarh government for investigation of cases, earlier registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing (EOW/Anti-Corruption Bureau), Raipur vide Crime No. 05/2024 and Police Station Arjunda, district – Balod vide Crime No. 28/2024 against then Chairman, then Secretary, then Controller of Examinations, all of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and others on the allegations of abusing their official position by recruiting their close relatives and their acquaintances, who were allegedly ineligible candidates for various posts in state government of Chhattisgarh in examination and interviews conducted during the year 2020-2022, CBI said in a statement.

Taking to social media X, CBI wrote, "CBI takes over investigation of cases on allegations of favouritism in selections for the post of Dy Collectors, Dy SPs and other senior posts by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission during 2020-2022 Exam and conducts searches."

“It has been alleged that the son of then Chairman was allegedly selected as Deputy Collector, his elder brother’s son as Dy. SP and his sister's daughter as Labor Officer, the wife of his son as Deputy Collector and his brother's daughter-in-law as District Excise Officer. It has been further alleged that the then Secretary of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission got selected his son for the post of Deputy Collector,” it added.

"It was also alleged that, among others, sons, daughters, relatives of then senior officers of the government of Chhattisgarh as well as political leaders and functionaries were selected as Deputy Collectors and Dy. SPs," it added. As per CBI, the names of the accused are the then Chairman of CGPSC, the then Secretary, the then Controller of Examination and others. CBI has conducted searches at the residential premises of then Chairman, then Secretary of CGPSC and also at the official premises of then Controller of Examination, CGPSC at Raipur and Bhilai, the probe agency said.