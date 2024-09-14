CBI Takes Action Against Cybercrime Network, Targeting Victims In Foreign Countries

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the FBI (USA) took action against a cybercrime network that was targeting victims in foreign countries. The action was part of ongoing Operation CHAKRA-III, the central probe agency said on Saturday.

According to the CBI officials, the International Operations Division of CBI registered a case on September 9, against the accused including Vishnu Rathi, a key accused, under sections 120-B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as Section 66D read with 75 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and launched investigation.

"It was alleged that the accused individuals, between June and August 2022, conspired to target a US citizen by gaining unauthorised remote access to the victim’s computer and bank account under the pretext of offering tech support services, they falsely informed the US-based victim that her bank account had been compromised. Claiming that the funds were at risk, they allegedly manipulated the victim into transferring USD 453,953 to crypto-currency wallets controlled by them,” CBI officials said.

Following the registration of the case, the CBI conducted extensive searches at multiple locations associated or linked to the accused, yielding substantial incriminating evidence, the agency said in a statement.

Searches conducted at seven locations across Mumbai and Kolkata on September 12 and 13 revealed that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crimes network was allegedly channelling proceeds of crime through virtual assets and bullion. During a search at the residential premises of accused Vishnu Rathi, 57 gold bars of 100 gm each, Rs 16,00,000 cash, a mobile phone, a laptop used to manage crypto-currencies, details of lockers and other incriminating documents were recovered, the CBI claimed.

The CBI has arrested Vishnu Rathi from Mumbai and further operations are ongoing to identify victims of crime and proceeds of crime. Operation CHAKRA-III, has been initiated by CBI to combat and dismantle organised cyber-enabled financial crime networks through a globally coordinated law enforcement response leveraging INTERPOL channels, CBI officials added.