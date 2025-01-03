ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Sr Research Officer of TRAI in Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an accused Senior Research Officer of TRAI for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant, the Central probe agency said on Friday.

CBI registered a case on Wednesday against the accused, identified as Narender Singh Rawat, posted in New Delhi as Senior Research Officer of TRAI on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 Lakh from the complainant who is a licence holder of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for running cable services in District Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh and also on behalf of other 5 licence holder cable operators of HP for showing favour in assessing the regulatory documents Quarterly Performance Monitoring Reports already submitted and those to be submitted in future by the said cable operators of HP and for not to recommend cancellation of their licenses to I&B Ministry, the CBI spokesperson informed.

It was also alleged that as per the TRAI guidelines, the said cable operators were required to submit their Quarterly Performance Monitoring to the said accused who after assessment or perusal, accepts or recommends the cancellation of their licenses if some discrepancies are found, the spokesperson said.