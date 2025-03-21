ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Sr GM Of Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons including the Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd after an alleged exchange of a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh, paid to Sr. GM by a DGM of a private company, the Federal probe agency said on Friday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the bribe was allegedly paid for extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts of the PSU awarded to the private company.

Searches were being conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and digital devices, the CBI claimed.

A case was registered by CBI on March 19, against 6 including Sr. General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., posted at Ajmer, and a Mumbai-based private company, and four representatives of the said private company and unknown others.