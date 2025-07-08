CBI Should Complete Investigation In Ajith Kumar Case By August 20: Madras High Court

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to complete the investigation into the Ajithkumar death case by August 20.

Ajithkumar, who worked as a guard at the Madappuram Kali temple near Thiruppuvanam in the Sivaganga district, died after allegedly being brutally tortured by police personnel in a jewellery theft case. The Madurai bench of the High Court has appointed Madurai District Judge John Sunderlal Suresh as the investigating officer. In this situation, the case related to the Ajithkumar murder case came up for hearing again in the Madurai bench of the High Court.

Suresh, who conducted the investigation into the Ajithkumar case, filed the investigation report. All the investigations conducted so far by the government have been recorded and submitted to the court. Furthermore, it was informed on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government that the victim Ajith’s family has been provided with a house plot and a job.

"The district judge has filed a detailed report. It is clear that there are violations in this incident and that there is a motive for the crime. There are Supreme Court orders regarding the transfer of the case related to illegal police deaths to the Special Investigation Team. The activities of the investigation team should be in a way that upholds justice, not a way that casts doubt," Justices M.S. Subramaniam and Maria Claude said.

"In such cases, an independent investigation team is ordered because there is a suspicion that justice and truth will not come out if the police involved investigate the case themselves. The court registrar should provide all the reports to the CBI. The court will continue to monitor the investigation. Since the additional district judge has completed half the investigation, the CBI should complete the remaining investigation. The CBI should complete the investigation by August 20. The government should inform about the provision of interim relief to the mother of the victim, Ajith Kumar," the HC said.

After making the observations, based on the request of Chief Additional Public Prosecutor Ajmal Khan, the High Court adjourned the matter for two weeks.