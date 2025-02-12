CBI Arrests Senior Statistical Officer of National Statistical Survey Office In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the accused Senior Statistical Officer of the National Statistical Survey Office (NSSO), posted at Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant through G-Pay in his wife’s account, the federal probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, the agency registered a case on February 10 against the accused, identified as Shankar Raghorte (NSSO), on allegations that the complainant is the Director of a private firm at Bhandup and his father is also a proprietor of another private company at Byculla. The firms deal in manufacturing Plastic Files and Folders. It was alleged that the Complainant received a total of 9 notices on different dates (October 1, November 26, and December 24) for filing the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) Returns.

The accused Public Servant allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant for helping and filing the Annual Survey of Industries with his office. The accused allegedly harassed the complainant for filing the Annual Survey of Industries returns, the spokesperson informed.

It was revealed that the complainant had transferred, on the insistence of the accused, an amount of Rs 10,000 through G-pay on the account of the wife of the accused. Later, the accused was arrested on February 10 and produced before the competent Court on February 11. The Court sent him to Police custody and remand till February 13, the CBI official said. Investigation is underway.

In another case, the CBI has registered a case against a Sub-Inspector of CISF, RTC, Deoli, District Tonk in Rajasthan and an Unknown Person based on a complaint. The accused SI allegedly demanded an undue advantage of Rs 10,000 from the complainant instead of payment of 5 bills amounting to Rs 86,537 approximately and threatened to stop the payment of the remaining bills if the amount was not given, the CBI official informed.

It was further alleged that the accused by abusing his position as a Public Servant, accepted the undue advantage of Rs 10,000 in his bank account through his PhonePe number from the complainant for payment of his bills, the probe agency said.

Searches are being conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Tonk in Rajasthan and Darbhanga in Bihar.