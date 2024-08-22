ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 22, 2024, 8:46 PM IST

The CBI has requested a polygraph test for former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh in the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor. This request follows concerns about Ghosh's responses during questioning. Additionally, the CBI recorded confidential statements from Ghosh and four student doctors who dined with the victim on the night of the incident. Ghosh has been interrogated by the CBI for seven days, with further proceedings taking place at Sealdah court.

In a significant development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the CBI has filed an application in the Sealdah court requesting a polygraph test for former principal Sandip Ghosh.
CBI (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: In a significant development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the CBI has filed an application in the Sealdah court requesting a polygraph test for former principal Sandip Ghosh. This move comes after CBI detectives expressed dissatisfaction with the responses given by Ghosh during their questioning.

ETV Bharat first reported that the CBI sleuths found Ghosh’s answers unsatisfactory, leading them to seek a polygraph test to further probe his involvement in the case. Following discussions with CBI officials in Delhi, the application for the polygraph test was submitted to the Sealdah court.

On Thursday, the CBI also took the opportunity to gather additional information by recording confidential statements from Sandip Ghosh as well as from four student doctors, who were present with the victim on the night of August 8. These four students, including one house staff member and three doctors, had shared a meal with the victim earlier that evening. The CBI is keen to understand any interactions or observations they might have had regarding the victim’s behaviour that night.

The Kolkata Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously summoned these students to Lalbazar for questioning. Now, as part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI detectives have brought the students to Sealdah court to provide their confidential statements. Sandip Ghosh has been under interrogation by the CBI for seven consecutive days. On Thursday, he appeared at the CGO complex for his scheduled interrogation session before being escorted to the Sealdah court for further proceedings. The investigation continues as the CBI aims to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

Read more: Mamata Writes To PM Modi For Stricter Anti-Rape Laws Amid Rising Crime And Nationwide Protests

Kolkata: In a significant development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the CBI has filed an application in the Sealdah court requesting a polygraph test for former principal Sandip Ghosh. This move comes after CBI detectives expressed dissatisfaction with the responses given by Ghosh during their questioning.

ETV Bharat first reported that the CBI sleuths found Ghosh’s answers unsatisfactory, leading them to seek a polygraph test to further probe his involvement in the case. Following discussions with CBI officials in Delhi, the application for the polygraph test was submitted to the Sealdah court.

On Thursday, the CBI also took the opportunity to gather additional information by recording confidential statements from Sandip Ghosh as well as from four student doctors, who were present with the victim on the night of August 8. These four students, including one house staff member and three doctors, had shared a meal with the victim earlier that evening. The CBI is keen to understand any interactions or observations they might have had regarding the victim’s behaviour that night.

The Kolkata Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously summoned these students to Lalbazar for questioning. Now, as part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI detectives have brought the students to Sealdah court to provide their confidential statements. Sandip Ghosh has been under interrogation by the CBI for seven consecutive days. On Thursday, he appeared at the CGO complex for his scheduled interrogation session before being escorted to the Sealdah court for further proceedings. The investigation continues as the CBI aims to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

Read more: Mamata Writes To PM Modi For Stricter Anti-Rape Laws Amid Rising Crime And Nationwide Protests

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBI SEEKS POLYGRAPH TESTEX PRINCIPAL SANDIP GHOSHKOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE MURDER CASEPOLYGRAPH TEST FOR SANDIP GHOSH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.