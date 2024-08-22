CBI Seeks Polygraph Test For Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: In a significant development in the investigation into the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, the CBI has filed an application in the Sealdah court requesting a polygraph test for former principal Sandip Ghosh. This move comes after CBI detectives expressed dissatisfaction with the responses given by Ghosh during their questioning.

ETV Bharat first reported that the CBI sleuths found Ghosh’s answers unsatisfactory, leading them to seek a polygraph test to further probe his involvement in the case. Following discussions with CBI officials in Delhi, the application for the polygraph test was submitted to the Sealdah court.

On Thursday, the CBI also took the opportunity to gather additional information by recording confidential statements from Sandip Ghosh as well as from four student doctors, who were present with the victim on the night of August 8. These four students, including one house staff member and three doctors, had shared a meal with the victim earlier that evening. The CBI is keen to understand any interactions or observations they might have had regarding the victim’s behaviour that night.

The Kolkata Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) had previously summoned these students to Lalbazar for questioning. Now, as part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI detectives have brought the students to Sealdah court to provide their confidential statements. Sandip Ghosh has been under interrogation by the CBI for seven consecutive days. On Thursday, he appeared at the CGO complex for his scheduled interrogation session before being escorted to the Sealdah court for further proceedings. The investigation continues as the CBI aims to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident.

