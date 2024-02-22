CBI Searches Ex-J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik's Premises over Kiru Hydropower Project Corruption Case

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 27 minutes ago

CBI searches former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik's premises owing to Kiru hydropower project corruption case.

CBI started its probe on Thursday morning with around 100 officers mobilised to swoop down at 30 locations in alleged corruption in awarding civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore.

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday searched the premises of former J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik and 29 other locations owing to the Kiru hydropower project corruption case.

CBI started its search operation in the early morning with around 100 officers mobilised to swoop down at 30 locations in multiple cities for alleged corruption in awarding civil works for the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore.

The former J-K governor claimed that an approx. Rs 300 crore bribe was offered to him for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project. The agency earlier confirmed, "The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in award of the contract worth approximately Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project(HEP) to a private company in 2019."

In addition, CBI has booked former chairman of Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd. Navin Kumar Chaudhary and other former officials, M S Babu, M K Mittal, Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Ltd.

The FIR stated, "Though a decision was taken in the 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd.) to re-tender through e-tendering with the reverse auction after the cancellation of the ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented (as per decision taken in 48th board meeting), and tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering Ltd."

However, the agency conducted searches at the premises of five people in January in connection with the case.

