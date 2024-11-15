ETV Bharat / bharat

Investment Fraud Cases: CBI Searches 92 Locations Across Five States

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried searches at 92 locations across five states and union territories in connection with 41 cases related to alleged deceiving investors of unregulated deposit schemes in Assam, the officials said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the CBI has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes following a recommendation by the Assam government and conducted fresh searches across 92 locations in five states.

These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops, the spokesperson claimed.

Taking social media X, CBI posted, “CBI conducts searches at 92 locations across five States/UTs and arrests an accused after taking an investigation of 41 Assam cases related to deceiving investors of unregulated deposit schemes.”