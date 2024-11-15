ETV Bharat / bharat

Investment Fraud Cases: CBI Searches 92 Locations Across Five States

The CBI has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes following a recommendation by the Assam government.

CBI Searches 92 Locations Across Five States In Investment Fraud Cases
CBI Searches 92 Locations Across Five States In Investment Fraud Cases (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried searches at 92 locations across five states and union territories in connection with 41 cases related to alleged deceiving investors of unregulated deposit schemes in Assam, the officials said on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the CBI has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes following a recommendation by the Assam government and conducted fresh searches across 92 locations in five states.

These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops, the spokesperson claimed.

Taking social media X, CBI posted, “CBI conducts searches at 92 locations across five States/UTs and arrests an accused after taking an investigation of 41 Assam cases related to deceiving investors of unregulated deposit schemes.”

During the investigation, the CBI traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

In one particular case, the CBI apprehended the primary accused, who had been evading authorities since the registration of the FIR. The accused was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered, the CBI said.

The accused was subsequently presented before the Court of the Special Judge (CBI Cases), which granted CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation.

The CBI said the investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of these fraudulent activities.

TAGGED:

CBI INVESTMENT FRAUDS INVESTMENT FRAUD CASES

