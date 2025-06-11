ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Raids Multiple Locations In Telangana After Filing DA Case Against Husband-Wife Duo

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched simultaneous raids at three places in Telangana in connection with a disproportionate assets case against the then stores in-charge of Medak-based ordnance factory in Telangana and his wife.

The search operation led to the recovery of 338 documents pertaining to several immovable properties, a senior CBI official told ETV Bharat.

The accused have been identified as Gopal Mashetty, the then stores in-charge, OFMK scale-04 officer, ordnance factory, Medak, and his wife Aruna Mashetty.

As per the official, between 2010 and 2024, the officer allegedly amassed assets worth Rs 2.17 crore, disproportionate to his known income sources. A case was registered on June 9, 2025, based on allegations of illicit wealth accumulation.

The CBI reportedly registered a disproportionate assets case against the duo following allegations that the said accused, while holding the office as stores in-charge, during the check period between January 1, 2010, and June 30, 2024, had intentionally enriched himself and his family members illicitly by amassing pecuniary resources and property to the tune of Rs 2,17,60,582 which are disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he cannot satisfactorily account for.

Investigation is continuing, the official said.

Meanwhile, in another development, CBI has filed a chargesheet in the French Embassy Visa fraud case against eight accused including a local law officer in the visa department of the Embassy of France, his father, brother and wife, two visa agents and two middle men before the CBI Court in New Delhi.

The International Operations Division of CBI, on the basis of inputs of a visa fraud in the Embassy of France, New Delhi, registered a case.