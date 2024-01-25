CBI Questions Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai in Mahua Moitra Cash-For-Query Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai in connection with the ongoing investigations into the alleged cash-for-query case.

Dehadrai, reached the CBI headquarters on Thursday afternoon. He had been summoned by the agency to appear for a preliminary inquiry relating to the ongoing probe into corruption allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra. The TMC leader was recently expelled from Lok Sabha following cash-for-query allegations against her.

On entering the CBI office, Dehadrai said, "I am cooperating in the ongoing investigations. I am here to do what any other citizen of this country would do. It wouldn't be proper for me to say anything since the matter is sub-judice."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had filed a complaint with Lokpal accusing Moitra of taking bribes, including cash and luxury gifts, from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions critical of the government in Parliament. The complaint was filed on the basis of a letter by Dehadrai, whom Moitra has called her "jilted ex". The Speaker had sent the matter to the Parliament's Ethics Committee.

Also, the complaint was forwarded to the CBI by the Corruption Ombudsman following which a preliminary inquiry was initiated by the agency last year. Meanwhile, the Parliament's Ethics Committee inquired into the matter and expelled Moitra from Lok Sabha. Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

Hiranandani had alleged that Moitra shared her email ID with him to share information. The TMC leader admitted sharing her ID and claimed there is no regulation on this issue.