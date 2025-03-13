ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Probing Alleged Role Of Public Servants In Facilitating Gold Smuggling From Dubai

New Delhi: The CBI has launched a probe into the alleged role of public servants in facilitating gold smuggling from Dubai following a complaint by the DRI, which recently made two arrests, including that of actor Rabya Rao, from Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao from the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 for allegedly trying to smuggle over 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

The action was followed by the arrests of two foreigners (Omani and UAE nationals), also coming from Dubai, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India valued at Rs 18.92 crore on March 6.

"These two foreign nationals previously arrived at the Mumbai airport multiple times," the DRI complaint to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.