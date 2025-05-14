How CBI Cracked Pollachi Gang Rape Case That Shook Tamil Nadu, Got Nine Men Sentenced To Life Till Death

Coimbatore: CBI investigator Pachaiyammal, who played a key role in the successful prosecution of the accused in the Pollachi gang rape case, has shared important information regarding the case. He said that the Pollachi case is an example of how those who have committed a wrong cannot escape the clutches of the law no matter what their status is.

The verdict in the Pollachi rape case, which shook Tamil Nadu, is being welcomed by various quarters today. But, the CBI faced a lot of hurdles during its investigation especially due to the reluctance of the victim women. The CBI officials faced a great struggle to continue talking to the victim women and gain their trust.

Only after the persistence of the CBI officials, the victimized women dared to speak about the horrors they had suffered. Still, some victims did not come forward to speak out due to family circumstances and other reasons. The CBI officials now say that the current verdict has given justice to even those women who did not come forward to report in this case. Here is a close look at the details of the path-breaking investigation into the Pollachi rape case.

What is the case

In 2019, some youths in Pollachi, Coimbatore district, sexually assaulted college students. It came to light after one of the victims filed a complaint with the police. Following this, a video of the sexual assault of the students was also released, sparking outrage throughout Tamil Nadu. Various parties, including the then opposition DMK, and women's organizations insisted that the CBI investigate the case as those involved in the case were influential in a particular party.

Then, the case was handed over to the CBI from the CBI CID. The verdict in this case was delivered yesterday after 5 years, and all the convicts were given life imprisonment till death.

9 people arrested

During the investigation led by CBI Inspector Pachaiyammal, 9 people were arrested - Sabarirajan, Thirunavukkarasu, Vasanthakumar, Arulanandam, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arunkumar, and Sathish - for sexually assaulting college students. A case was registered against them under 9 sections including sexual assault and conspiracy. The CBI filed a 1,500-page charge sheet against them.

Speaking on this case, CBI lawyer Surendra Mohan said, "The main reason why the criminals did not escape in this case was the probe led by CBI inspector Pachaiyammal. The cell phones that the criminals had when they were arrested and the videos they posted on social media were important support in this case. Because of that, the criminals have received the maximum punishment."

Reluctance of victimised women

Speaking about the probe, CBI officer Pachaiyammal said, "Initially, this case was investigated at the Pollachi Town police station and then transferred to the CBI CID, and in the third time, it came to the CBI. After that, we arrested 4 people during the investigation. Electronic devices are key evidence in this case, and the victim women did not come forward to file a complaint."

After we assured them that they would not be harmed in any way, 8 women dared to file a complaint, said the CBI officer. One of these women did not come for the hearing due to personal reasons. Similarly, we conducted the hearing without the knowledge of the families of the affected women. We brought them to court. Every time the victimised women came to court for hearing, female police officers wearing the burqa accompanied them.

Criminals with dark desires

To hasten the case probe, the victims were questioned even during the Corona period. These sexual assaults have been taking place since 2016. The main reason for the punishment of the culprits was that one of the victimised women could to endure the shame she underwent and came forward to file a complaint without fearing the backlash from the society.

"It is heartening that the culprits in this case have been given a severe punishment. The victim women have got consolation. Apart from these 8 women, justice has been given to women who did not come forward to report the crime. That is our satisfaction. The Pollachi case is a prime example of the fact that those who have committed a wrong, no matter what their status, cannot escape the clutches of the law and the eyes of the court," says Pachaiyammal proudly.