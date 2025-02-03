ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Arrests Four Poachers, Seizes Leopard Skins, Parts

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four poachers in a special operation, and seized Leopard and other skins from them, the federal probe agency said on Monday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, acting on information relating to illegal poaching and trade of Wildlife, a special team from the Wildlife Crime Unit of CBI along with WCCB officials on Monday in the early morning hours intercepted a vehicle and recovered the wildlife articles including Leopard Skin 2, Canine 9, Claws -25, Jaw pieces 3, Otter Skin 3, and Pangolin Scale from the possession of three accused persons from Pinjore in Haryana.

The accused have been identified as Peerdas, Wazira and Ram Dayal who were arrested on the spot and another accused gang member, Rohtas, was subsequently apprehended from Kalka Railway Station, the CBI official said.

A criminal case under section 61(2) BNS 2023 r/w 40,49, 49B, 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act,1972 has been registered, the official informed.

One of the accused has been previously charge-sheeted by the Nepal Police for wildlife crime. The wildlife articles seized from the possession of accused persons are under Schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which protects endangered species from hunting & poaching, and provides strict punishment & penalties for offenders, the CBI said.