'Not Real Ghee But.....': CBI Opposes Bail Pleas In Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

Amaravati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail petitions of the key accused in the supply of adulterated ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) case.

Accused, including Raju Rajasekharan, MD of AR Dairy, Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain, Directors of Bholebaba Organic Dairy and Apoorva Vinaykanth Chavada, CEO of Vaishnavi Dairy have sought bail.

CBI told the Andhra Pradesh High Court that Bholebaba Dairy manufactured and supplied adulterated ghee made from palm oil and chemicals, which was routed through AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy, violating devotees' trust and food safety norms.

CBI counsel PSP Suresh Kumar said although AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy officially signed agreements with TTD for supplying ghee, it was Bholebaba Dairy that was clandestinely involved. “Bholebaba Dairy has no infrastructure to collect milk or manufacture ghee. Farmers themselves testified that the company never procured milk from them. Our investigation confirmed the ghee was adulterated. It was not real ghee but palm oil mixed with chemicals,” he said.

He added that AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy had acted as fronts to obtain the supply agreement and help Bholebaba Dairy push the substandard product into the temple supply chain. “It was a premeditated conspiracy and there is strong WhatsApp chat evidence supporting this,” he added.

Witness Intimidation and Obstruction Alleged

The CBI also revealed shocking details of alleged witness intimidation. “When Sanjeev Jain, a witness in the case, landed in Tirupati from Delhi on April 7, he was threatened, assaulted and forcibly sent back to Delhi via Chennai by the accused and their aides,” Kumar alleged.

Further, Ashish Rohilla, an accused who was willing to confess, reportedly discovered that a petition had been filed in the high court under his name without his knowledge. He subsequently lodged a complaint with the court registrar.

“The accused are financially powerful and are trying to derail the investigation and threaten witnesses. Granting bail will seriously compromise the case,” the CBI lawyer warned, urging the court to reject the bail pleas.

Accused Seek Bail Citing Poor Health and Case Progress

Senior advocates CV Mohan Reddy, S Sriram, and another legal counsel, appearing for the accused, argued that the investigation was complete and the chargesheet had already been filed in a lower court. “The accused have been in custody for over four months and are suffering from health issues. Since the evidence is already with the SIT, extending custody serves no purpose. We request bail with any condition the court deems fit,” they pleaded.

After hearing both sides, Justice T C D Shekhar adjourned the case to June 17, granting time to the defence lawyers.