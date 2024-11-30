ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Nabs Three Delhi Police Personnel in Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three officials of Delhi Police including a Sub-Inspector posted at Khyala Police Station in relation to a case of alleged bribery, the Central probe agency said on Saturday.

According to CBI spokesperson, the probe agency sleuths apprehended three Delhi Police personnel Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constable of Khyala Police Station for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs one lakh from the complainant which is allegedly part payment of demanded bribe amount of Rs 2,50,000.

The accused have been identified as Sudip Punia, SI (in-charge) of Raghubir Nagar post, Ajay Kumar (head constable), and Rambir (constable).

CBI registered a case on November 29, on the basis of a complaint against two accused, Head Constable and Constable, of Delhi Police on allegations that the accused incharge, and accused Head Constable demanded a bribe of Rs 2,50,000 from the complainant for letting her continue betting activities (Satta). Further, it was alleged that the accused also threatened the complainant that if she fails to pay the demanded bribe amount then they would send her and her sons to jail in false cases, the spokesperson said.