CBI Nabs Three Delhi Police Personnel in Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended three officials of Delhi Police including a Sub-Inspector posted at Khyala Police Station in relation to a case of alleged bribery, the Central probe agency said on Saturday.
According to CBI spokesperson, the probe agency sleuths apprehended three Delhi Police personnel Sub-Inspector, Head Constable and Constable of Khyala Police Station for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs one lakh from the complainant which is allegedly part payment of demanded bribe amount of Rs 2,50,000.
The accused have been identified as Sudip Punia, SI (in-charge) of Raghubir Nagar post, Ajay Kumar (head constable), and Rambir (constable).
CBI registered a case on November 29, on the basis of a complaint against two accused, Head Constable and Constable, of Delhi Police on allegations that the accused incharge, and accused Head Constable demanded a bribe of Rs 2,50,000 from the complainant for letting her continue betting activities (Satta). Further, it was alleged that the accused also threatened the complainant that if she fails to pay the demanded bribe amount then they would send her and her sons to jail in false cases, the spokesperson said.
CBI laid a trap and caught accused SI, Head Constable and Constable, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh through accused Head Constable, from the complainant as part payment, the CBI official said.
Searches were being conducted at the residential and official premises of all three accused persons. Further investigation is underway, CBI said.
In another case, CBI arrested two accused contractual employees of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) in Mandsaur for allegedly demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1,10,000 from the complainant on behalf of accused Sub-Inspector of CBN, Mandsaur, the CBI spokesperson said.