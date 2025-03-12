CBI Nabs Chandigarh Police ASI In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two persons, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police posted in Chandigarh, in a case related to alleged bribery, the probe agency said on Wednesday.

According to the probe agency, both the accused have been identified as Sher Singh (ASI), posted at Sector 43 in Chandigarh, and Rinku, a private person. They were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 54,400 as the first installment of the total demanded bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant, the CBI said.

Taking to X, CBI wrote, "CBI arrested two accused, including Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Chandigarh Police Post, Chandigarh & a private person for demanding & accepting bribe of Rs 54,400 as first installment of total demanded bribe amount of Rs 1.5 lakh from the complaint."

A case was registered by CBI on the basis of a written complaint on March 10, against the accused ASI on allegations that there was a dispute between the complainant and another person.

The accused met the complainant and informed him that a private person had lodged a complaint against him in Chandigarh Court and the Court has sought a report from the accused ASI. Subsequently, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs from the complainant in lieu of favouring him in the report, but after negotiation, the accused agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 54,400 as the first installment, the CBI spokesperson informed.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused ASI and a private person for allegedly accepting a bribe from the complainant. Later, the accused were arrested on March 11. Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential premises of the accused, and the probe is underway, the spokesperson added.