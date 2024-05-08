ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Nabs Four Accused in Trafficking Case of Indian Nationals for Combat Roles in Russian Army

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2024, 5:11 PM IST

Accused Arrested in Trafficking of Indian Nationals for Russian War
Accused Arrested in Trafficking of Indian Nationals for Russian War(ETV Bharat)

A major human trafficking network is luring gullible Indian youths in the name of lucrative jobs abroad and then sending them to be engaged in combat roles in Russian army, thus putting their lives in grave danger. They are targetting Indian nationals through social media channels and also through their local contacts and agents. CBI arrested two accused persons in this connection, an official release said.

New Delhi : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four accused in the past fortnight in the human trafficking case of Indian nationals being sent to take up combat roles in Russian army. The agency on Tuesday nabbed two accused persons namely Arun, son of Norbert, and Yesudas Junior@ Priyan, son of Yesudas, both residents of Trivandrum, Kerala.

The arrests relate to FIR No. RC 05(S)/2024/CBI/SC-1/New Delhi dated 06.03.2024 under sections 370, 420 and 120-B of IPC, according to a CBI press statement.

On 24th April this year, two other accused persons namely Nijil Jobi Bensam S/o Jobi Bensam R/o Kanyakumari and Anthony Michael Elangovan R/o Mumbai were arrested in this case and sent to judicial custody.

On 6th March, CBI had busted a major human trafficking network running across the country targeting gullible youths on the promise of offering lucrative jobs abroad. These traffickers have been operating as an organized network and were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like Youtube etc. and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.

Thereafter, the trafficked Indian nationals were trained in combat roles and deployed at front bases in Russia - Ukraine War Zone against their wishes, thus putting their lives in grave danger.

It has been ascertained that some of the victims also got grievously injured in the war zone. A case of human trafficking was registered against private Visa Consultancy Firms and agents who were involved in trafficking of Indian Nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high paying jobs. The human trafficking network of these agents is spread over several States across the country and beyond.

According to CBI press statement, accused Nijil Jobi Bensam was working in Russia on contract basis as Translator and was one of the key members of the network operating in Russia for facilitating recruitment of Indian nationals in Russian Army. Accused Michael Anthony was facilitating his co accused Faisal Baba based in Dubai and others based in Russia in getting the Visa processing done in Chennai and booking the air tickets for victims to go to Russia. Accused Arun and Yesudas Junior were the main recruiters of Indian nationals belonging to Kerala and Tamil Nadu for Russian Army.

Investigation is continuing against other accused persons who are part of this international network of human traffickers, CBI said.

