CBI Apprehends 10 People Including NAAC Team Members In Alleged Bribery Case

The CBI searches were conducted at 20 locations across India in various cases including irregularities in the process of awarding NAAC ratings.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended 10 accused including NAAC Team Members and office bearers of a Vaddeswaram, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh-based educational foundation, in a case related to allegations of bribery for favourable NAAC rating, the federal probe agency said on Saturday.

According to probe agency officials, the CBI registered a case against the office bearers of Vaddeswaram, Guntur, (Andhra Pradesh) based educational foundation and the NAAC Inspection Team members in connection with allegedly paying undue advantage to the accused public servants for favourable NAAC ratings for A++ accreditation.

​The CBI carried out a search operation after registration of the case and apprehended 10 accused persons in connection with the case and recovered alleged undue advantage paid to the NAAC Inspection Team members by the office bearers of said educational foundation, in the form of cash, gold, mobile phones, and laptops, CBI spokesperson said.

​Searches were being conducted at 20 locations across India in Chennai, Bangalore, Vijaywada, Palamu, Sambalpur, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Gautam Budh Nagar and New Delhi. An amount of Rs 37 lakh cash, 6 Laptops, One iPhone 16 Pro mobile phone, and other incriminating articles have been recovered from there, the official said.

Meanwhile, in another case, the CBI arrested an accused in the ongoing investigation of a case related to an alleged Central Para Military Forces (CAPF) Recruitment scam in West Bengal.

CBI had registered the instant case in compliance with the order on August 2, 2023, passed by the High Court of Calcutta against two named accused persons including the arrested accused and unknown others on the allegations that undeserving candidates had received appointments illegally in CAPFs based on forged/ unauthenticated documents/certificates showing that they (candidates) were residents/domiciles of West Bengal including bordering district or Naxal/ militancy affected districts, CBI spokesperson said.

