CBI Holds Workshop on Mutual Legal Assistance, Extradition Matters with US Department of Justice

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in collaboration with the United States Department of Justice, organised a workshop on mutual legal assistance and extradition matters at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The workshop was held in a hybrid mode with participation of officers from across all states and UTs, and Central law enforcement organisations, CBI said.

Taking to its X handle, CBI wrote, "CBI organises workshop for Law Enforcement agencies on Mutual Legal Assistance (MHA) and Extradition Matters in coordination with US Department of Justice."

During the workshop, the features of MHA online portal for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters were detailed. The portal has significantly improved the timelines involved in processing International Letters of Request (ILORs) and facilitated ease of drafting requests, the Central probe agency said.

The workshop involved exchange of feedback between Indian and US practitioners on expediting assistance, better understanding relevant legal frameworks with a view to meet each others’ requirements. The means of combating international crimes, criminals and proceeds of crimes via expeditious international cooperation were deliberated, it pointed out.

The US delegation was headed by Jeffrey M Olson, Associate Director, Office of International Affairs, U.S. Department of Justice and included Special Agents and attorneys from FBI and U.S. Department of Justice.

The workshop aims to enhance international cooperation in combating transnational crimes and better leveraging of legal frameworks for mutual assistance and extradition. The rising primacy of digital evidence has increased reliance on foreign located evidence for preventing, investigating and prosecuting crimes, it said.