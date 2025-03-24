CBI Arrests Four Persons Including GM Of NHAI In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested four persons including a General Manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after immediately exchanging of alleged bribe for extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI, the federal probe agency said on Monday.

According to a CBI spokesperson, searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi which led to recovery of Rs 1,18,85,000 cash, and several incriminating documents and digital devices,

A case was registered by CBI on March 22, against 12 accused including six public servants of the rank of Chief General Manager, General Manager (GM) and other senior ranks of NHAI, one private company, four senior representatives of the private company including its two GMs besides one other private contractor and unknown other public servants and private persons, the spokesperson informed.

It was alleged that the accused public servants of NHAI while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, were facilitating and extending undue advantage in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of NHAI awarded to the accused private company instead of illegal gratification. It was also alleged that after arranging the bribe money, an accused representative of the private company decided to meet the accused public servant at a fixed place in Patna (near his residence) for delivery of the bribe amount on March 22, the CBI claimed.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused representative of the private company, accused GM (bribe receiver) of NHAI and accused GM (bribe giver) of the private company red-handed after delivery of the alleged bribe of Rs15 lakh. The accused public servant who allegedly accepted the bribe and the accused private representative of the company who delivered the bribe have been arrested along with two other representatives of the private company who facilitated the delivery of the said bribe amount, CBI stated in its statement.