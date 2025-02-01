CBI Files Supplementary Charge Sheet In Online Trading Scam In Assam

New Delhi: The CBI filed a second supplementary charge sheet on Saturday against alleged mastermind of Rs 400 crore ponzi scam Deepankar Barman through his company in DB Stock Consultancy where deposits of gullible investors were siphoned away in Assam, officials said.

Burman, who was arrested on October 27 from Goa, had been collecting deposits in the name of five unregulated deposit schemes promising fixed higher returns, the CBI has alleged in its chargesheet filed before a special court in Guwahati. "Chargesheets against four accused persons viz Monalisha Das, Chabin Barman, Deepali Talukdar and Mukesh Agrawal have already been filed and they are facing trial," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

"It was alleged that the accused persons had taken money from several clients by convincing them guaranteed returns and gave Rs 100 stamp paper in return as a proof but since June 2024, they found the payments were irregular and many clients did not receive the payments," the statement said.

The CBI had re-registered 41 cases given by Assam government incorporating them into 35 FIRs against the different sets of accused persons. "Till date chargesheets have been filed by CBI in 20 of these cases including those in cases of Ranjit Kakoty (TradingFX), Bishal Phukan/Sumi Bora (Percelia Consultancy), Deepankar Barman (DB Stock), Gopal Paul (AJRS Marketing) and others," the spokesperson said.