CBI Files Final Charge Sheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Others in Land-for-Job Scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a final charge sheet against 78 persons, including former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, in a case related to alleged land-for-job scam, CBI officials said on Friday.

According to the Central probe agency officials, the final chargesheet has been filed under sections 120-B r/w 420, 467, 468, 471, 109 of IPC and sections 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act 1988 and substantive offences thereof against 78 accused, including the then Union Railway Minister, his wife, son and daughter, then Special Officer to Minister of Railway; then PS to Minister of Railway and 29 Public Servants of Indian Railways, 37 candidates and six other private persons in compliance of directions of the Court of Special Judge (PC Act) (MP/MLA Cases), Rouse Avenue Courts in New Delhi in a case related to alleged Land for Job Scam pertaining to engagement of candidates as substitutes in 11 zones of Indian Railways during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Union Railway Minister from 2004-2009.

“As disclosed during the investigation, former Union Railway Minister, along with officers of railways, his family members and others, engaged candidates as Group D substitutes in 11 zones of Indian Railways in alleged complete violation of the extant guidelines in lieu of transfer of land by the candidate himself/ by family members and/ or by submitting alleged fake educational certificates,” claimed CBI officials in a statement.

“Candidates, who were engaged as substitutes in different zones of railways, were mainly from the districts which were the constituencies of then Union Railway Minister and his family members since long,” it claimed.

The findings are based on the investigation done by the CBI and evidence collected by it. Under Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial, CBI officials said.

Read more: Fodder Scam Case: 89 Of 124 Accused Found Guilty By Cbi Special Court In Ranchi