CBI Files Chargesheet Against Oxfam India

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against research and advocacy group Oxfam India and its former CEO Amitabh Behar in connection with alleged violations of rules and regulations related to foreign funds, officials said. In its chargesheet filed before a special court here, the CBI has named the group and Behar, who is now executive director of Oxfam International as accused.

The FIR against the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam was registered in April 2023 based on a complaint from the Ministry of Home Affairs. An email seeking reaction of Oxfam India remained unanswered till writing of this story. The complaint, which is now part of the FIR, has alleged that though Oxfam India's FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds.

"Email communication found during IT (income tax) survey by the CBDT shows that Oxfam India has been planning to pressure Indian government for renewal of FCRA through foreign governments and foreign institutions," it had alleged. "Oxfam India has the reach and influence to request multilateral foreign organisations to intervene on its behalf with the Government of India," it had alleged.

In an earlier statement, Oxfam India had said it is fully compliant with Indian laws. "Oxfam India is fully compliant with Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) returns, in a timely manner since its inception. Oxfam India has been cooperating with all government agencies since its FCRA registration wasn't renewed in December 2021," the NGO had said.