CBI Files Charge Sheets Against Two Indian Nationals For Murder In UAE, Bahrain

New Delhi: The CBI has filed charge sheets against two individuals in separate cases of murders allegedly committed by two Indian citizens in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, officials said on Friday. In one case on the request from the UAE, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against Inder Jit Singh, who had allegedly killed another Indian national Rama Lingam Natesan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2008.

It is alleged that Singh used to purchase international SIM cards from Natesan on credit basis and gradually the debts rose to 300 AUD. "Due to this, a dispute broke out between them. When the deceased Rama Lingam Natesan asked employer of Inder Jit Singh to deduct his outstanding dues from his salary, Inder Jit Singh hatched a plan to kill Rama Lingam Natesan," a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Singh allegedly assaulted Natesan with a sharp knife causing grievous injuries to him, to which he later succumbed, the statement said. In the second case, the CBI has filed a charge sheet against Subhash Chander Mahla, who worked as a driver, for the alleged murder of his employer in Bahrain. He was allegedly aggrieved by the misbehaviour of his employer and decided to eliminate him.

"On January 31, 2011, Subhash Chander Mahla, finding his employer alone, assaulted him with a solid traumatizing tool causing grievous injuries on his body, of which he later died," the agency said. It said the agency launched local prosecution, finalised investigations and filed charge sheets under IPC Section 302 and others on the basis of requests from the UAE and Kingdom of Bahrain for crimes committed abroad by Indian nationals.

"The CBI closely coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to obtain evidence admissible as per Indian Law from authorities of UAE and Bahrain and successfully launched prosecution against the accused persons Inder Jit Singh and Subhash Chander Mahla," the agency said. The CBI is the nodal agency for the government to launch local prosecution against Indian nationals, who commit crime abroad, it said. (With PTI Inputs)