CBI Files Charge Sheet Against Key Accused Sanjay Roy In RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

According to the officials, the CBI has not mentioned the charge of gang rape, indicating that Sanjay Roy alone committed the crime.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday.

In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials. The CBI has kept the probe open.

