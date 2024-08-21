ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Files Case Against Indian Telecom Service Officer, Others in Alleged Possessing Disproportionate Assets

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Indian Telecom Service Officer and others based on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets and recovered cash of Rs 2.5 lakh during searches, CBI officials said on Wednesday.

According to the probe agency, it was alleged that the accused, identified as Kunj Bihari Sharma, an ITS officer of the 1999 batch while working in Rajasthan amassed assets in his name and in the name of his family members (wife), (mother) and HUF company at Jaipur, Ajmer and other different places in Rajasthan.

It was also alleged that the said public servant had acquired assets in his name and in the name of his family members of Rs 1,48,83,998 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period from January 1, 2014, to January 31, 2017, the CBI said in a statement.