CBI Files Case Against Indian Telecom Service Officer, Others in Alleged Possessing Disproportionate Assets

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The CBI officials said they conducted searches at five locations including Jaipur, Ajmer and Ahmedabad in Gujarat at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and Rs 2.5 lakh from the residence of the accused at Ajmer.

CBI Files Case Against One Indian Telecom Service Officer, Others in Alleged Possessing Disproportionate Assets
Central Bureau of Investigation (X@CBIHeadquarters)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an Indian Telecom Service Officer and others based on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets and recovered cash of Rs 2.5 lakh during searches, CBI officials said on Wednesday.

According to the probe agency, it was alleged that the accused, identified as Kunj Bihari Sharma, an ITS officer of the 1999 batch while working in Rajasthan amassed assets in his name and in the name of his family members (wife), (mother) and HUF company at Jaipur, Ajmer and other different places in Rajasthan.

It was also alleged that the said public servant had acquired assets in his name and in the name of his family members of Rs 1,48,83,998 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period from January 1, 2014, to January 31, 2017, the CBI said in a statement.

On this basis, CBI conducted searches at five locations including Jaipur, Ajmer and Ahmedabad in Gujarat at the official and residential premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and Rs 2.5 lakh from the residence of the accused at Ajmer, the probe agency claimed. The CBI official said further investigation is underway.

