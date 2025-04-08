CBI Files Case Against Chief Commercial Inspector Of Railway For 'Demanding' Bribe

New Delhi: A day after two senior officials of Northern Railways, Senior DEE and SEE, were arrested in an alleged corruption case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Chief Commercial Inspector of railway posted at Secunderabad Railway Station, Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway in Telangana for allegedly demanding bribe from the complainant, CBI spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the CBI spokesperson, the case has been filed on the basis of a complaint against the accused, identified as TV Chandrakanth (Chief Commercial Inspector of Secunderabad Railway Station), on allegations of demanding bribes from the complainant.

It was alleged that the accused demanded gratification in terms of weekly remuneration of Rs 10,000 by threatening the contractors with dire consequences, using his authority of writing reports and recommending premature termination of the contract and imposing exorbitant penalties if the contractor/supervisor does not pay him the bribe money.

Further, it was alleged that the complainant who is a parking contractor, has been incurring losses due to this bribe demand from the accused. When the complainant denied payment of a bribe, the accused official, allegedly, threatened him with dire consequences, such as recommending an exorbitant penalty, which could result in termination of the contract and also threatened to book the complainant in a criminal case in the RPF/GRP Police Station, the CBI informed.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the premises of the accused at two places in Hyderabad which led to recovery of some incriminating documents, and the probe is underway, the CBI added.