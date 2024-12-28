Periya Double Murder Case: Six-Year Legal Battle Comes To A Close As Kerala CBI Court Set To Deliver Verdict

Kasaragod: After six years of intense legal proceedings, the Kochi CBI court is finally set to deliver its verdict on the high-profile Periya double murder case.

The double murder, that occurred on February 17, 2019, involved the brutal killing of Youth Congress activists from Sharath Lal (23) and Kripesh (19), Youth Congress activists from the village of Kallyod. The incident not only stirred emotional responses from the families of the victims but also drew the attention of political leaders, local communities and the state machinery.

The Tragic Event

On the evening of February 17, 2019, at around 7:30 pm, Sharath Lal and Kripesh were riding a motorcycle along the Koorankara road in Kallyod, a rural area in Kasaragod district. They were intercepted by a group of assailants and brutally hacked to death. The killings, believed to have been politically motivated, immediately sparked outrage and led to widespread protests.

The Legal Journey: From Local Investigation to CBI Intervention

The investigation into the double murder initially began with a special team from the local police and was later passed on to the Crime Branch. However, due to allegations of mishandling and potential political influence in the investigation, the parents of the victims demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This led to a protracted legal battle, with the Kerala High Court eventually ordering a CBI probe.

Timeline of events

March 2019: The Crime Branch arrested A Peethambaran, a CPM local committee member, and C J Saji, his accomplice. However, there was widespread dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation.

April 2019: In response to public outcry, the parents of the victims approached the Kerala High Court, demanding that the case be handed over to the CBI. The court ruled in favor of their petition.

September 2019: The High Court’s Single Bench ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, a decision that was upheld by the Division Bench.

December 2021: After the State government’s challenge was rejected by the Supreme Court, the CBI took over the investigation.

The Accused: A Politically Charged Case

The CBI team, led by DySP TP Ananthakrishnan, quickly filed a chargesheet against several individuals, including prominent political figures connected to the ruling CPM. Several high-profile figures were among the 24 accused in the case which made the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings politically sensitive.

The key accused

KV Kunhiraman: A former CPM MLA and district committee member from Kasaragod. Kunhiraman is alleged to have helped Saji George, one of the key accused, escape police custody shortly after the murder. He is also accused of attempting to influence the investigation.

K Manikandan: Former CPM Udma area secretary, arrested by the Crime Branch for his involvement in the conspiracy.

N Balakrishnan: Former CPM Periya local secretary, also arrested by the Crime Branch.

Raghavan Velutholi: Former CPM Pakkam local secretary, arrested by the CBI.

As many as 14 individuals were initially arrested by the Crime Branch, with 10 others apprehended by the CBI. Some of the accused, including Kunhiraman and Velutholi, have been granted bail, while others remain in jail awaiting trial.

The Trial and Court Proceedings

The trial in the Kochi CBI Court began in February, 2023, with the case being heard by Judge K Kamaneesh, who was later transferred. The court proceedings continued under Judge Seshadrinathan, who will now deliver the final verdict on December 28, 2024. The case has been marked by numerous delays, change in judges, and the intense scrutiny of political influences, especially regarding the CPM’s role in the case. As the trial has progressed, tensions have continued to rise, with many accusing the CPM of trying to obstruct justice.

The Political Fallout

The Periya double murder case has become a flashpoint in Kerala’s volatile political landscape. Many of the accused, including former MLA Kunhiraman and other local CPM leaders, are seen as having close ties to the party, which has raised suspicions of political involvement in the murder. KV Kunhiraman, in particular, has attracted significant attention for his role in attempting to help Saji George evade arrest. After George was initially taken into custody by the Bekal police, Kunhiraman allegedly intervened and ensured that George was released, challenging the police to take him into custody the following morning. This incident has fueled claims that political interference played a key role in the delayed and muddled investigation. The CPM has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while the families of the victims and their supporters argue that the case exemplifies the dangerous overlap between politics and criminal activity.

The Final Chapter: Awaiting Justice

As the Kochi CBI Court prepares to deliver its verdict on December 28, 2024, heavy security measures have been implemented in Kallyod, the victims’ hometown. A route march has been conducted, and the families of Kripesh and Sharath Lal have arrived in Kochi, hopeful that justice will be served. The natives, along with the families of the victims, remains hopeful that the court’s decision will bring closure to a painful chapter. The CPM, on the other hand, is likely to face significant political ramifications, depending on the court’s findings and the eventual outcome of the case.