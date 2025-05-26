ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Sentenced To 6 Months Prison Term By CBI Court In Custodial Violence Case

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika speaking to the media outside the court complex on Monday, May 26, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: A CBI court in Uttarakhand's capital on Monday sentenced a BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika for 6 months and two other policemen for one year each in a case of custodial violence that unfolded 16 years ago.

Adesh Chauhan, a three-time MLA from Ranipur segment in Haridwar district, was accused of assaulting his niece Deepika's husband Manish when he was being interrogated by the police in a domestic harassment case in 2009. The incident did not get reported back then because both the husband and wife reconciled. However, the familial bond did not last long and the couple got divorced legally with mutual consent.

The incident came to light in 2019 when Manish approached the High Court seeking directions against his wife, her uncle and three policemen who assaulted him when he was taken into police custody in a hoisted case arising out of the marital discord.

The high court ordered a CBI to probe the incident and the circumstances. Court documents showed Deepika's complaint was false, and the same was established by the CBI probe.

Adesh Chauhan's name was not present in the initial case filed by the CBI, and it was later added in 2021. One of the policemen named accused in the case had died during the trial. Adesh Chauhan was first elected to the State Assembly on a saffron party ticket from BHEL Ranipur segment in 2012, since the seat was first carved out in the district. He has been returning to the Assembly since then in the next two elections and is also a member of the current House.