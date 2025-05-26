ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan Sentenced To 6 Months Prison Term By CBI Court In Custodial Violence Case

The court held Adesh Chauhan, an MLA from ruling BJP in Uttarakhand, as guilty, for assaulting his niece husband who was in police custody.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika speaking to the media outside the court complex on Monday, May 26, 2025.
Uttarakhand BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika speaking to the media outside the court complex on Monday, May 26, 2025. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 7:13 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dehradun: A CBI court in Uttarakhand's capital on Monday sentenced a BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika for 6 months and two other policemen for one year each in a case of custodial violence that unfolded 16 years ago.

Adesh Chauhan, a three-time MLA from Ranipur segment in Haridwar district, was accused of assaulting his niece Deepika's husband Manish when he was being interrogated by the police in a domestic harassment case in 2009. The incident did not get reported back then because both the husband and wife reconciled. However, the familial bond did not last long and the couple got divorced legally with mutual consent.

The incident came to light in 2019 when Manish approached the High Court seeking directions against his wife, her uncle and three policemen who assaulted him when he was taken into police custody in a hoisted case arising out of the marital discord.

The high court ordered a CBI to probe the incident and the circumstances. Court documents showed Deepika's complaint was false, and the same was established by the CBI probe.

Adesh Chauhan's name was not present in the initial case filed by the CBI, and it was later added in 2021. One of the policemen named accused in the case had died during the trial. Adesh Chauhan was first elected to the State Assembly on a saffron party ticket from BHEL Ranipur segment in 2012, since the seat was first carved out in the district. He has been returning to the Assembly since then in the next two elections and is also a member of the current House.

Adesh Chauhan told reporters, "The copy of the decision has come and I am yet to read it. What the court has said. This is not a political matter. People who work in politics have to go to a police station,n and this matter was related to my niece."

His niece said, "We are yet to get a copy of the order. We will appeal against it in a session, and this is a family matter, and I am with my uncle."

Chauhan's advocate Neeraj Kamboj, "This is a matter of 2009. In 2009, Adesh was not even an MLA. The court has sentenced him in a three or four sections while acquitting him three-four others in some other sections."

"I have not read the full judgment yet. The quantam of sentence varies as per the sections," Kamboj added.

Dehradun: A CBI court in Uttarakhand's capital on Monday sentenced a BJP MLA Adesh Chauhan and his niece Deepika for 6 months and two other policemen for one year each in a case of custodial violence that unfolded 16 years ago.

Adesh Chauhan, a three-time MLA from Ranipur segment in Haridwar district, was accused of assaulting his niece Deepika's husband Manish when he was being interrogated by the police in a domestic harassment case in 2009. The incident did not get reported back then because both the husband and wife reconciled. However, the familial bond did not last long and the couple got divorced legally with mutual consent.

The incident came to light in 2019 when Manish approached the High Court seeking directions against his wife, her uncle and three policemen who assaulted him when he was taken into police custody in a hoisted case arising out of the marital discord.

The high court ordered a CBI to probe the incident and the circumstances. Court documents showed Deepika's complaint was false, and the same was established by the CBI probe.

Adesh Chauhan's name was not present in the initial case filed by the CBI, and it was later added in 2021. One of the policemen named accused in the case had died during the trial. Adesh Chauhan was first elected to the State Assembly on a saffron party ticket from BHEL Ranipur segment in 2012, since the seat was first carved out in the district. He has been returning to the Assembly since then in the next two elections and is also a member of the current House.

Adesh Chauhan told reporters, "The copy of the decision has come and I am yet to read it. What the court has said. This is not a political matter. People who work in politics have to go to a police station,n and this matter was related to my niece."

His niece said, "We are yet to get a copy of the order. We will appeal against it in a session, and this is a family matter, and I am with my uncle."

Chauhan's advocate Neeraj Kamboj, "This is a matter of 2009. In 2009, Adesh was not even an MLA. The court has sentenced him in a three or four sections while acquitting him three-four others in some other sections."

"I have not read the full judgment yet. The quantam of sentence varies as per the sections," Kamboj added.

Last Updated : May 26, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CBI COURT SENTENCED BJP MLARANIPUR BJP MLA ADESHUTTARAKHAND BJP MLA ADESH CHAUHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.