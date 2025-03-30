ETV Bharat / bharat

CBI Court Acquits Justice Nirmal Yadav And Others In 17-Year-Old Cash Delivery Case

Panchkula: After 17 years, the CBI special court delivered its verdict on Saturday in the case involving the mistaken delivery of Rs 15 lakh to the residence of a judge in Chandigarh. The court acquitted all the accused, including retired Justice Nirmal Yadav of the High Court, who had been charged by the CBI. Other accused included Sanjeev Bansal, the then Additional Advocate General of Haryana, and several others.

Many Judges Changed Over 17 Years

The case revolves around ₹15 lakh that was mistakenly delivered to Justice Nirmaljit Kaur’s residence in Chandigarh. Following the incident, a case was registered against Justice Nirmal Yadav and Sanjeev Bansal.

Bansal passed away a few years later, but the case remained in court for years. During this time, several judges were replaced, and statements from approximately 89 witnesses were recorded, with 12 witnesses testifying again. The matter even reached the Supreme Court. Finally, after 17 years, the special CBI court has pronounced its verdict.

The 2008 Incident

Justice Nirmaljit Kaur gave her statement in the CBI court on May 17, 2016. She stated that she was appointed as a High Court judge on July 10, 2008, after previously serving as the Assistant Solicitor General of India. Just 33 days into her judgeship, on August 13, 2008, she was receiving congratulatory messages and flowers at her home.

That evening, around 8 PM, she was sitting at the dining table with her father when her peon, Amrik, entered with a packet, saying in Punjabi, "Madam, Delhi toh kaagaz aaye ne" (Madam, papers have come from Delhi). She instructed him to open it, but as he attempted to remove the tape, she realized it was not a document. When the packet tore, it revealed bundles of cash inside. Without hesitation, she ordered her staff to catch the person who had delivered it.

How Justice Nirmal Yadav Got Involved