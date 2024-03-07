CBI conducts searches at 67 locations in 7 cities of Rajasthan, Maharashtra in UCO Bank IMPS scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 67 locations in 7 cities of Rajasthan and Maharashtra in connection with the Rs 820-crore IMPS scam in UCO bank, officials said Thursday.

The CBI had registered a case on November 21, last year, based on a complaint received from UCO Bank, the Central probe agency said. "In the complaint, it was alleged that between November 10 to 13, 2023, IMPS inward transactions initiated from around 14,600 account holders of 7 private banks were wrongfully posted in the accounts of over 41 thousand UCO Bank account holders.

This resulted in Rs 820 crore being credited to UCO Bank accounts without actual debiting from the originating banks. Numerous account holders have allegedly exploited this situation, making wrongful gains by withdrawing funds through various banking channels," CBI claimed in a communique.

Earlier in December 2023, searches were conducted at 13 locations involving private individuals and UCO Bank officials in Kolkata and Mangalore, it said. In continuation to the above, extensive search operations were carried out on March 6, 2024 in Rajasthan including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Jalore, Nagaur, Barmer and Phalodi, and Maharashtra's Pune. During raids, about 130 incriminating documents related to UCO Bank and IDFC, as well as 43 digital devices including 40 mobile phones, 2 hard disks, and 1 internet dongle were seized for forensic analysis. Additionally, 30 suspects were also found and examined on the spot, CBI claimed.

A total of 120 Rajasthan Police personnel, including armed forces, were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the search operations. Further, 210 personnel comprising 40 teams including 130 CBI officials and 80 independent witnesses from various departments were also involved in the operation. The investigation is underway, CBI said.